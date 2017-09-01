Anleah W. Stamper, age 85 of Ripley, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at her residence. She was a retired teacher, after 35 years of service. She taught at Higginsport, Ripley and Felicity during her career. Mrs. Stamper was a member of the Ripley Church of Christ and the Women for Christ. She was born January 24, 1932 in near Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Homer and Viola (Bauer) Willis. She was also preceded in death by her son – Paul dane Scheek. Anleah W. Stamper, age 85 of Ripley, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at her residence. She was a retired teacher, after 35 years of service. She taught at Higginsport, Ripley and Felicity during her career. Mrs. Stamper was a member of the Ripley Church of Christ and the Women for Christ. She was born January 24, 1932 in near Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Homer and Viola (Bauer) Willis. She was also preceded in death by her son – Paul dane Scheek.

Mrs. Stamper is survived by her loving husband of forty-four years – Tommy Stamper; a daughter-in-law – Kristie Scheek of Surprise, Arizona; two grandchildren – Brandon Scheek (Erica) of Ripley, Ohio and Lindsey Scheek Poole (Ben) of Kingman, Arizona; one great grandchild – Colton Poole; two step-daughters – Pam Brooks of Manchester, Tennessee and Teresa Harris of Springfield, Ohio; nine step-grandchildren.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday . Interment of the cremains will be in Pisgah Ridge Cemetery near Ripley.