Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets were able to bounce back from a 3-1 loss to Lynchburg-Clay to nab a 4-0 victory over the visiting Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays on Aug. 30.

The Rockets were quick to take control in Wednesday’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference contest at Fayetteville, rising to a 1-0 lead off a goal by senior Colin Connor early in the first half and never looking back.

The Rockets are scheduled to be back in action on Sept. 6, as they play host to the Peebles Indians for an SHAC contest.