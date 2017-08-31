Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Lady Broncos started off Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division play on Aug. 29 by nabbing a narrow 3-2 victory over the visiting Goshen Lady Warriors.

With Tuesday’s league win, the Lady Broncos rose to a 5-2 overall record on the season after facing some tough non-league competition in the early season of play.

In Tuesday’s tight match against Goshen, the Lady Broncos fell 25-21 in set one, but returned to claim a 26-24 win in set two to tie the match at one apiece.

The Lady Broncos won set three by a score of 25-21, but suffered a 21-25 loss in set four as the Lady Warriors tied the match at two sets apiece.

It was the Lady Broncos coming through with a 15-12 win in the deciding set for the match victory.

Western Brown’s junior hitter, Tessa Pinkerton, has racked up a total of more than 65 kills so far this season to lead Lady Bronco attackers.

The Lady Broncos were scheduled to host Williamsburg for a non-league match on Aug. 31, and they on Sept. 2 they planned to take a trip to Anderson for a non-league match.

The Lady Broncos will be back in action Sept. 5, as they venture to Wilmington for a league match.