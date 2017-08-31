G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories

By Wade Linville –

The Georgetown G-Men claimed back-to-back victories to up their overall record to 3-1 on the season.

The G-Men opened their 2017 soccer campaign with a 2-1 road win over Norwood on Aug. 19.

The G-Men then suffered a 6-2 loss to the Bethel-Tate in their first Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division contest of the season, falling to an even record of 1-1.

Since their loss to Bethel-Tate, the G-Men captured a 3-0 non-league victory over Clark Montessori, and followed up with a 4-1 league win over the Blanchester Wildcats on their home field, Aug. 28.

The G-Men were scheduled to face the Williamsburg Wildcats in a league match on the road, Aug. 31.

The G-Men are back in action on their home field Sept. 7, playing host to the Felicity-Franklin Cardinals for an SBAAC National Division game.