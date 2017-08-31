Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Fair board president Orville Whalen passes away Wallace guilty, faces life in prison Zoning ordinance approved for Village of Sardinia Felicity man killed in boat crash Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr Crum arraigned on murder charge Sawyers faces new charge Aberdeen’s fiscal officer resigns 12th Annual Golf Tournament by Veterans Home Aug. 26 Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season New response team for overdoses Drugged driving becoming a bigger problem Danny F Dickson Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Four charged in overdose death Underage felonies strain county system Fayetteville looks forward to 2018 celebration Russellville council discusses underground tanks in village Marilyn A Wren Larry E Carter Virginia L McQuitty Practices get underway for fall sports Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title Western Brown to hold Meet the Teams Night and OHSAA parent meeting Aug. 8 Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy James Witt Hundreds of Narcan doses used in 2016 Heavy weekend rain causes flooding and damaged roads Child Focus hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Ricky L Hoffer Ruth E Ward David A Watson Janet L Dotson Vilvie S King Steven C Utter Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate Local kids find success in world of martial arts 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk set for Aug. 5 Teams compete in memory of Randy Fulton Mike W Smith Roger Helton David A Borders Timothy E Argenbright Joseph W Sherrill Frances K Pedigo Cecil N Graham Sawyers charged in sex for heroin plot Group demands changes at ELSD Blanche Malblanc Pauline L Kirk Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley ODNR reminds visitors to swim safe this summer Changes in high school track and field/cross country rules include school issued and approved uniforms Betty L Philpott
Drought ends for Lady Rockets

Written by News Democrat
Fayetteville’s Gabby Jones shoots for the goal that led the Lady Rockets to a 1-0 win over Ripley on Aug. 30.

 

Fayetteville girls top Ripley for first win since 2015 season – 

By Wade Linville – 

Last year, the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets finished their fall soccer campaign without a single victory, scoring only four goals the entire season, but their drought ended on Wednesday evening while playing host to the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays.
Coming off a loss to the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs to start their 2017 soccer campaign, the Lady Rockets scored early and remained sturdy on defense to capture a narrow 1-0 victory over the Lady Jays in the Aug. 30 match at Fayetteville, evening up their record to 1-1 on the season.
It was Fayetteville senior Gabby Jones firing a well-placed shot off the fingertips of Ripley’s junior goalkeeper Cailey Kirk and to the back of the net to score what would be the only goal of the game less than eight minutes into the first half.
“I think it’s the best they’ve played in a long time,” Fayetteville-Perry girls soccer coach, Mark Ward, said of his Lady Rockets following Wednesday’s win. “We didn’t win a game last year and only scored four goals, and this year we’re 1-1 with two goals in two games, so it’s a good start. This (win) is really what we needed.”
Kirk and the rest of the Ripley defense tightened up after giving up the early goal, but on the offensive end they struggled to hit their mark.
A shot by Ripley senior Madisyn Blackburn was saved by Fayetteville’s freshman goalie Taylor Mechlin just eight minutes into the second half, and another shot by the Ripley senior just over two minutes later missed just wide of the goal.
At the midway point of the second half, a shot by Ripley junior Carlee Daulton from close range landed in the hands of the Fayetteville goalie.
It was junior Jennifer Eichner taking over as the Ripley goalkeeper in the second half while Kirk took over another defensive position on the field, and it was a save by Eichner with just over 15 minutes remaining that prevented the Lady Rockets from expanding on their 1-0 lead.
Shots continued to be fired on both ends of the field, but defenses prevailed throughout the second half.
A shot by Jones was saved by Eichner with 11:24 to play. What followed were shots by Ripley sophomore Danielle Bennington and Blackburn that failed to make it past the Fayetteville goallie.
Ripley sophomore Kailee Fisher moved in to clear an attack led by Jones with the clock closing in on the eight-minute mark.
Shots by Blackburn in the final five-and-a-half minutes of play just missed their mark, one missing by just a few inches.
One goal proved to be enough in Wednesday’s match at Fayetteville, as the Lady Rockets held on for the win.
“I like what I’m seeing,” Ward said of his Lady Rockets. “They are moving the ball well and looking for each other. I keep telling them, ‘If we continue to move forward, good things will come.’”
The Lady Rockets were scheduled to take on the Peebles Lady Indians in a non-league contest on the road, Aug. 31. The Lady Rockets will then host Peebles in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference match on Sept. 6.

