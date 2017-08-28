Zoning ordinance approved for Village of Sardinia

By Martha B. Jacob –

Sardinia Village Council had its third and final reading adopting a zoning ordinance during its August 14 meeting.

According to the ordinance the new zoning will have no effect on any structure, property line, property set back or property use that was legally in place prior to August 14, 2017.

The new zoning rules apply going forward from that date. Zoning permits will be required for any new construction, including out buildings and remodels or additions to existing structures that would require a Brown County building permit.