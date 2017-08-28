Wallace guilty, faces life in prison

By Wayne Gates –

William Wallace, Jr. of Fayetteville is facing life in prison after being convicted of multiple sex charges involving his adopted daughters.

He will be sentenced by Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Gusweiler on August 28.

Wallace was convicted of seven counts after a five day jury trial that ended on August 18. He was originally charged in March of 2016 with two counts of first degree felony Rape.

He was also charged with two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, two counts of Importuning and one count of Unlawful Sexual Conduct.