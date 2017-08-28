Thomas P Neary

Thomas Patrick Neary, 76, of Manchester, formerly of Baltimore, passed away August 23, 2017 at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe.

Mr. Neary was born September 15, 1940 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Thomas (A.J.), Neary, Jr. and Audrey Virginia Morgan Neary who passed away January 7, 2016. He worked as an Insulator for the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Asbestos Workers

Survivors include his wife of 58 years June Catherine Hartlove Neary; three sons, Douglas Neary and Kevin Neary both of Baltimore and Keith (Luanne) Neary of Ripley; a daughter, Linda (Stevan) Pollitt of Manchester; grandchildren, Thomas, Ashley, John, Jennifer, Jessica, and Sean Neary, Louizza and Mickey Marin and Lillianna and Elias Rivera; a brother, Mark (Joy) Neary of Delaware; nephew, Michael (Cheryl) Neary of Nevada; and numerous cousins

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday August 26, 2017 at St. Patrick Church. Burial will follow at Manchester Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brell & Son Funeral Home.

