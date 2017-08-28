Peggy A Wiederhold

Peggy Ann Wiederhold (nee McTague),67, passedAugust 21, 2017. Born May 13, 1950 to Margret (Stober) and Robert McTague. Beloved wife of Larry Wiederhold; Loving mother of Nick, (Crystal), Bradley (Susan), Chad (Jenny) and Amanda Wiederhold; Grandmother of Marissa, Hannah, Luke, Audrey, Levi, Isabella, Natalie, Robbie, Hollie, Dylon, Aisha and Sophia; Great-grandmother of Oaklyn and Owen. Also survived by twin brother Robert McTague, brother William McTague and sister Sharon West.

Visitation Friday August 25th 6 – 8 PM at Evans Funeral Home 1944 SR 28 Goshen, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday August 26th 10:30 AM at St. Angela Merici St. Patrick Chapel 130 Stone Alley Fayetteville, Ohio.