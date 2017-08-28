Felicity man killed in boat crash

By Wayne Gates –

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is now investigating the boating death of a Felicity man on August 19.

Maysville Police Chief Ronald Rice said that Ronnie Parker, 52, was killed when his speedboat and a pontoon boat collided.

Rice said that Parker’s boat was stuck in a turn when the two vessels hit, and that Parker was thrown from the boat by the impact. He was not wearing a life vest.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. near the William Harsha Bridge between Maysville and Aberdeen. Parker’s body was discovered by dive teams around 7 p.m. Two other people were injured in the collision.

The investigation is continuing by the KDFW.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been a factor in the crash.