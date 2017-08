By Wayne Gates –

Longtime Brown County Agricultural Society President Orville Whalen has passed away.

Whalen was society president for 22 years, during which the Brown County Fair continued to grow into one of the biggest fairs in the state, fulfilling its nickname as the “Little State Fair.”

Whalen was also a Jefferson Township Trustee for 22 years and worked in the past as a volunteer on the Russellville Fire Department.