Evelyn E Smith died August 22, 2017 at four seasons nursing home at the age of 98. She was born the daughter of William and Myrtle Louderback of Buford.

She was preceded in death by three husbands Ershel Inlow, Clarence Hitchcock and James Smith; three sisters, Bernita Goman, Dorothy Fields and Norma Wilkin; two sons, Gerald Inlow and Carl Inlow; one granddaughter Andrea Hitchcock; two grandsons, Greg Inlow and Gary Inlow; one half brother, David Frye.

Evelyn is survived by one son, Ronald (Carolyn) Inlow; three stepsons, David (Debbie) Hitchcock, Clarence Hitchcock Jr. and Steve Hitchcock. Also surviving are seven half sisters, eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and seven great- great grandchildren.

Services will be held on Friday August 25, 2017 at 4:00 PM at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro, OH with a burial to follow at Buford Cemetery with Bill Pierce officiating.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 PM until the time of service on Friday August 25, 2017 at the funeral home in Hillsboro. Family requests memorials to Northside Church of Christ, 25 Greenfield Pike,

Hillsboro, OH. 45133. To sign our online guestbook, visit us at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com