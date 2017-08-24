Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr Crum arraigned on murder charge Sawyers faces new charge Aberdeen’s fiscal officer resigns 12th Annual Golf Tournament by Veterans Home Aug. 26 Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season New response team for overdoses Drugged driving becoming a bigger problem Danny F Dickson Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Four charged in overdose death Underage felonies strain county system Fayetteville looks forward to 2018 celebration Russellville council discusses underground tanks in village Marilyn A Wren Larry E Carter Virginia L McQuitty Practices get underway for fall sports Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title Western Brown to hold Meet the Teams Night and OHSAA parent meeting Aug. 8 Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy James Witt Hundreds of Narcan doses used in 2016 Heavy weekend rain causes flooding and damaged roads Child Focus hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Ricky L Hoffer Ruth E Ward David A Watson Janet L Dotson Vilvie S King Steven C Utter Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate Local kids find success in world of martial arts 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk set for Aug. 5 Teams compete in memory of Randy Fulton Mike W Smith Roger Helton David A Borders Timothy E Argenbright Joseph W Sherrill Frances K Pedigo Cecil N Graham Sawyers charged in sex for heroin plot Group demands changes at ELSD Blanche Malblanc Pauline L Kirk Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley ODNR reminds visitors to swim safe this summer Changes in high school track and field/cross country rules include school issued and approved uniforms Betty L Philpott Judy B Williams Billie J Russell Remembering Ravye 25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp Eugene L Baumann Kids enjoy a ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event in Mt. Orab New police chief takes over in Fayetteville BC Chamber moving forward on 2017 SummerFest Two killed in wrong way crash in Mt. Orab Jack Hamilton Charles L Glover
Warriors kick off SHAC play

Written by News Democrat
Eastern’s Dyllan Schneider collides with a North Adams offensive player while going up for a header in the Aug. 23 match at Eastern.

 

Eastern boys fall short in tight battle against North Adams – 

By Wade Linville – 

Southern Hills Athletic Conference play kicked off for the Eastern Warriors on Aug. 23, as they hosted the North Adams Green Devils.
In a tight battle for an early season win, it was the Green Devils coming away with a narrow 2-0 victory.
While the Warriors never could find their rhythm on the offensive end, their defense stood solid against the talented North Adams soccer squad, backed by an exceptional performance from their junior goalkeeper Mike Schmid.
Schmid remained busy throughout the evening, grabbing save after save to keep the Warriors within striking distance.
A save by Schmid just over six minutes into the game would hold North Adams scoreless early on, but with the clock closing in on the 25 minute mark in the first half it was the Devils firing for their first goal to take a 1-0 lead.
A shot by Eastern’s Andres Vargas failed to find its way past the hands of the North Adams goalkeeper with five minutes to go in the first half.
With 2:53 remaining in the first half, the Devils scored again to take a 2-0 lead.
A shot by Eastern senior Josh Tolle with 47 seconds to go in the first half was saved by the North Adams goalie, and it was the Warriors trailing by two going into halftime break.
The Warrior defense held the Devils scoreless for the entire second half, but never could overcome the two-point deficit after giving up two goals in the first half of play.
A shot by Eastern freshman Ryan Boone landed in the hands of the Devils’ goalie with 26 minutes to go in the second half. On the other end of the field, it was Schmid coming up with more impressive saves to prevent another North Adams goal.
The Warriors battled until the final second had dwindled off the clock, but it was the two North Adams goals in the first half that would lead to their first loss of the season in SHAC play.
On a positive note for the Warriors, the Green Devils are a strong crew that will cause problems for other teams they face in SHAC play this season, and the Eastern boys proved in Wednesday’s match that, with some improvements and additional varsity experience from some young players on the offensive end, they could top any team in the conference and make an excellent run come post-season tournament time.
There are six seniors on the field for the Warriors this season – Dare Minton, Dyllan Schneider, Spencer West, Dakota Hiser, Josh Tolle, and Justin Cowdrey.
Juniors on this year’s Eastern varsity boys soccer squad include Caleb Mullins, Noah Vargas, Jon Chesley, and Mike Schmid.
This year’s Warriors are equipped with three sophomores – Brett McCoy, Wyatt Makstaller, and Trey Bogart.
Rounding out the Eastern High School boys soccer roster are freshmen Andres Vargas, Ryan Boone, Nathan Schneider, and Kaleb Parks.
Back as the Warriors’ head coach is JP Gauche, who is assisted by Wayne Diener.
The Warriors were scheduled to be back in action Aug. 24 at Williamsburg High School for a non-league match, and on Aug. 26 they were scheduled to take on Southeastern in a non-league road game.
The Warriors return to their home field Wednesday, Aug. 30 for a SHAC contest against the Lycnhburg-Clay Mustangs.

