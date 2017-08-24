Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss



By Wade Linville –

The Eastern Lady Warriors played host to the North Adams Lady Green Devils for their first Southern Hills Athletic Conference match of the season on Wednesday. After rallying to take a 2-1 lead over the visiting Devils in the second half, it was the North Adams squad scoring two goals in the final five minutes of play to escape Eastern with a narrow 3-2 victory.

The Lady Devils scored their first goal of the day with just under five minutes to go in the first half to take a 1-0 lead over the Lady Warriors.

Coming off halftime break, the Lady Warriors came out firing in the second half. A shot by Eastern junior Morgan Reynolds was saved by North Adams goalkeeper Maddie Shipley less than 20 seconds into the second half. Reynolds was able to send a shot to the back of the net with just over 32 minutes to go in the second half, tying the match at one apiece.

Less than two minutes after Reynolds’ goal, it was Eastern senior Cassidy Staggs firing for a goal to lift the Lady Warriors to a 2-1 lead.

It looked as if the Lady Warriors were on their way to a narrow victory in their first SHAC contest of the season, but the Lady Devils managed to take advantage of a couple of Eastern breakdowns on the defensive end in the final five minutes, scoring a goal with 4:13 left on the clock to tie the game at two apiece, and the winning goal coming with just 43.4 seconds remaining.

The Lady Warriors were looking to bounce back from Wednesday’s loss as they took on Southeastern in a non-league contest on the road, Aug. 26.

The Lady Warriors will take on the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs in their second SHAC contest of rthe season on Wednesday, Aug. 30.