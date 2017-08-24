Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr Crum arraigned on murder charge Sawyers faces new charge Aberdeen’s fiscal officer resigns 12th Annual Golf Tournament by Veterans Home Aug. 26 Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season New response team for overdoses Drugged driving becoming a bigger problem Danny F Dickson Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Four charged in overdose death Underage felonies strain county system Fayetteville looks forward to 2018 celebration Russellville council discusses underground tanks in village Marilyn A Wren Larry E Carter Virginia L McQuitty Practices get underway for fall sports Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title Western Brown to hold Meet the Teams Night and OHSAA parent meeting Aug. 8 Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy James Witt Hundreds of Narcan doses used in 2016 Heavy weekend rain causes flooding and damaged roads Child Focus hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Ricky L Hoffer Ruth E Ward David A Watson Janet L Dotson Vilvie S King Steven C Utter Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate Local kids find success in world of martial arts 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk set for Aug. 5 Teams compete in memory of Randy Fulton Mike W Smith Roger Helton David A Borders Timothy E Argenbright Joseph W Sherrill Frances K Pedigo Cecil N Graham Sawyers charged in sex for heroin plot Group demands changes at ELSD Blanche Malblanc Pauline L Kirk Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley ODNR reminds visitors to swim safe this summer Changes in high school track and field/cross country rules include school issued and approved uniforms Betty L Philpott Judy B Williams Billie J Russell Remembering Ravye 25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp Eugene L Baumann Kids enjoy a ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event in Mt. Orab New police chief takes over in Fayetteville BC Chamber moving forward on 2017 SummerFest Two killed in wrong way crash in Mt. Orab Jack Hamilton Charles L Glover Maxine M Stires Western Brown youth basketball camps a success
Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss

Eastern’s Cassidy Staggs is on the attack during the Lady Warriors’ Aug. 23 match against North Adams.


By Wade Linville – 

The Eastern Lady Warriors played host to the North Adams Lady Green Devils for their first Southern Hills Athletic Conference match of the season on Wednesday. After rallying to take a 2-1 lead over the visiting Devils in the second half, it was the North Adams squad scoring two goals in the final five minutes of play to escape Eastern with a narrow 3-2 victory.
The Lady Devils scored their first goal of the day with just under five minutes to go in the first half to take a 1-0 lead over the Lady Warriors.
Coming off halftime break, the Lady Warriors came out firing in the second half. A shot by Eastern junior Morgan Reynolds was saved by North Adams goalkeeper Maddie Shipley less than 20 seconds into the second half. Reynolds was able to send a shot to the back of the net with just over 32 minutes to go in the second half, tying the match at one apiece.
Less than two minutes after Reynolds’ goal, it was Eastern senior Cassidy Staggs firing for a goal to lift the Lady Warriors to a 2-1 lead.
It looked as if the Lady Warriors were on their way to a narrow victory in their first SHAC contest of the season, but the Lady Devils managed to take advantage of a couple of Eastern breakdowns on the defensive end in the final five minutes, scoring a goal with 4:13 left on the clock to tie the game at two apiece, and the winning goal coming with just 43.4 seconds remaining.
The Lady Warriors were looking to bounce back from Wednesday’s loss as they took on Southeastern in a non-league contest on the road, Aug. 26.
The Lady Warriors will take on the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs in their second SHAC contest of rthe season on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

