Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr Crum arraigned on murder charge Sawyers faces new charge Aberdeen’s fiscal officer resigns 12th Annual Golf Tournament by Veterans Home Aug. 26 Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season New response team for overdoses Drugged driving becoming a bigger problem Danny F Dickson Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Four charged in overdose death Underage felonies strain county system Fayetteville looks forward to 2018 celebration Russellville council discusses underground tanks in village Marilyn A Wren Larry E Carter Virginia L McQuitty Practices get underway for fall sports Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title Western Brown to hold Meet the Teams Night and OHSAA parent meeting Aug. 8 Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy James Witt Hundreds of Narcan doses used in 2016 Heavy weekend rain causes flooding and damaged roads Child Focus hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Ricky L Hoffer Ruth E Ward David A Watson Janet L Dotson Vilvie S King Steven C Utter Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate Local kids find success in world of martial arts 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk set for Aug. 5 Teams compete in memory of Randy Fulton Mike W Smith Roger Helton David A Borders Timothy E Argenbright Joseph W Sherrill Frances K Pedigo Cecil N Graham Sawyers charged in sex for heroin plot Group demands changes at ELSD Blanche Malblanc Pauline L Kirk Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley ODNR reminds visitors to swim safe this summer Changes in high school track and field/cross country rules include school issued and approved uniforms Betty L Philpott Judy B Williams Billie J Russell Remembering Ravye 25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp Eugene L Baumann Kids enjoy a ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event in Mt. Orab New police chief takes over in Fayetteville BC Chamber moving forward on 2017 SummerFest Two killed in wrong way crash in Mt. Orab Jack Hamilton Charles L Glover Maxine M Stires
Sports

Lady Broncos stand at 2-1

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
Western Brown’s Tessa Pinkerton rises for a kill in the Lady Broncos’ Aug. 22 match against Little Miami.

 

By Wade Linville – 

Coming off wins over the Clermont Northeastern Lady Rockets and the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors to start the season, the Western Brown Lady Broncos suffered their first loss of the season on Aug. 22 while playing host to a talented varsity volleyball team of Little Miami.
The Lady Broncos suffered losses in three straight sets (25-23, 25-16, 25-21) to suffer a 3-0 match loss.
Little Miami drew first blood in set one to take a 1-0 lead, but it was a kill by Western Brown junior Lexi Wallace that tied the set at one apiece.
It didn’t take long for Little Miami to climb to a 6-2 lead in set one, a lead that they would expand to 9-4.
It was a kill by Western Brown senior Rylie Young that cut the Little miami lead to 9-5.
Struggling to find their rhythm, the Lady Broncos went on to face a 14-7 deficit in set one. It was a spike by Western Brown senior Tessa Pinkerton that would land for a score, sparking a Lady Bronco rally late in the first set.
Following a kill by Wallace, the Lady Broncos had cut the Little Miami lead to 16-12.
A block by Young landed for a point, leaving the Lady Broncos trailing by just one, 17-16, late in set one.
What followed was a Little Miami error that tied the game at 17 apiece.
The two teams would find themselves knotted at 23 apiece after a kill by Pinkerton, but it was Little Miami going on to score the next two points to claim a 25-23 win in set one.
After leading early on in set two, the Lady Broncos later found themselves trailing 22-12 and would eventually suffer a nine-point loss to fall behind 2-0 in the match.
The Lady Broncos also got off to an early lead in set three, but Little Miami battled back to take control. The Lady Broncos remained close throughout set three, but would eventually suffer a narrow four-point loss.
The Lady Broncos were scheduled to face West Clermont and Hillsboro on the road before hosting the Goshen Lady Warriors for a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division match on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat