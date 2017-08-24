Lady Broncos stand at 2-1

By Wade Linville –

Coming off wins over the Clermont Northeastern Lady Rockets and the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors to start the season, the Western Brown Lady Broncos suffered their first loss of the season on Aug. 22 while playing host to a talented varsity volleyball team of Little Miami.

The Lady Broncos suffered losses in three straight sets (25-23, 25-16, 25-21) to suffer a 3-0 match loss.

Little Miami drew first blood in set one to take a 1-0 lead, but it was a kill by Western Brown junior Lexi Wallace that tied the set at one apiece.

It didn’t take long for Little Miami to climb to a 6-2 lead in set one, a lead that they would expand to 9-4.

It was a kill by Western Brown senior Rylie Young that cut the Little miami lead to 9-5.

Struggling to find their rhythm, the Lady Broncos went on to face a 14-7 deficit in set one. It was a spike by Western Brown senior Tessa Pinkerton that would land for a score, sparking a Lady Bronco rally late in the first set.

Following a kill by Wallace, the Lady Broncos had cut the Little Miami lead to 16-12.

A block by Young landed for a point, leaving the Lady Broncos trailing by just one, 17-16, late in set one.

What followed was a Little Miami error that tied the game at 17 apiece.

The two teams would find themselves knotted at 23 apiece after a kill by Pinkerton, but it was Little Miami going on to score the next two points to claim a 25-23 win in set one.

After leading early on in set two, the Lady Broncos later found themselves trailing 22-12 and would eventually suffer a nine-point loss to fall behind 2-0 in the match.

The Lady Broncos also got off to an early lead in set three, but Little Miami battled back to take control. The Lady Broncos remained close throughout set three, but would eventually suffer a narrow four-point loss.

The Lady Broncos were scheduled to face West Clermont and Hillsboro on the road before hosting the Goshen Lady Warriors for a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division match on Tuesday, Aug. 29.