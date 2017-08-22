David R. Carrington Sr. (Davey), age 78 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Saturday, August 19, 2017 at his home. He was a retired salesman from Steinbergs and owned his own furniture/appliance store in Georgetown for several years.

Mr. Carrington was born October 16, 1938 the son of the late Talbert and Hazel (Barr) Carrington. He was also preceded in death by two sisters – Donna Crump and Margaret Shepherd and two infant brothers.

Davey is survived by his three sons – David R. (Erin) Carrington Jr. of Maryland, Bryan M. (Jenny) Carrington of Georgetown, Ohio and Christopher T. (Julie) Carrington of Springboro, Ohio; ten grandchildren – Paige, Mari, Danielle, Lucy, Harley (Justin), Bryce, Trenton, Troy, Jenna, Spencer, Matthew and Ian; two great grandsons – Carson and Parker; three brothers and five sisters – Frankie (Carol) Carrington, Ricky Carrington, Mickey (Alise) Carrington, Helen (Ira) Charles, Edna Mae Combess, Dolly (Darryl) Klanke, Candy (Doug) Kiser and Kathy (Kenny) Bauer.

Davey had a love for his boys, his family and the desire to grow the best garden around. He will be sadly missed.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at Norman Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:30 P.M. Thursday at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio

