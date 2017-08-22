David R Carrington Sr Crum arraigned on murder charge Sawyers faces new charge Aberdeen’s fiscal officer resigns 12th Annual Golf Tournament by Veterans Home Aug. 26 Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season New response team for overdoses Drugged driving becoming a bigger problem Danny F Dickson Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Four charged in overdose death Underage felonies strain county system Fayetteville looks forward to 2018 celebration Russellville council discusses underground tanks in village Marilyn A Wren Larry E Carter Virginia L McQuitty Practices get underway for fall sports Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title Western Brown to hold Meet the Teams Night and OHSAA parent meeting Aug. 8 Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy James Witt Hundreds of Narcan doses used in 2016 Heavy weekend rain causes flooding and damaged roads Child Focus hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Ricky L Hoffer Ruth E Ward David A Watson Janet L Dotson Vilvie S King Steven C Utter Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate Local kids find success in world of martial arts 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk set for Aug. 5 Teams compete in memory of Randy Fulton Mike W Smith Roger Helton David A Borders Timothy E Argenbright Joseph W Sherrill Frances K Pedigo Cecil N Graham Sawyers charged in sex for heroin plot Group demands changes at ELSD Blanche Malblanc Pauline L Kirk Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley ODNR reminds visitors to swim safe this summer Changes in high school track and field/cross country rules include school issued and approved uniforms Betty L Philpott Judy B Williams Billie J Russell Remembering Ravye 25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp Eugene L Baumann Kids enjoy a ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event in Mt. Orab New police chief takes over in Fayetteville BC Chamber moving forward on 2017 SummerFest Two killed in wrong way crash in Mt. Orab Jack Hamilton Charles L Glover Maxine M Stires Western Brown youth basketball camps a success Leto to represent Team USA in Australia
Obituaries

David R Carrington Sr

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

David R. Carrington Sr. (Davey), age 78 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Saturday, August 19, 2017 at his home.  He was a retired salesman from Steinbergs and owned his own furniture/appliance store in Georgetown for several years.

Mr. Carrington was born October 16, 1938 the son of the late Talbert and Hazel (Barr) Carrington.  He was also preceded in death by two sisters – Donna Crump and Margaret Shepherd and two infant brothers.

Davey is survived by his three sons – David R. (Erin) Carrington Jr. of Maryland, Bryan M. (Jenny) Carrington of Georgetown, Ohio and Christopher T. (Julie) Carrington of Springboro, Ohio; ten grandchildren – Paige, Mari, Danielle, Lucy, Harley (Justin), Bryce, Trenton, Troy, Jenna, Spencer, Matthew and Ian; two great grandsons – Carson and Parker; three brothers and five sisters – Frankie (Carol) Carrington, Ricky Carrington, Mickey (Alise) Carrington, Helen (Ira) Charles, Edna Mae Combess, Dolly (Darryl) Klanke, Candy (Doug) Kiser and Kathy (Kenny) Bauer.

Davey had a love for his boys, his family and the desire to grow the best garden around.  He will be sadly missed.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at Norman Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio.  Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:30 P.M. Thursday at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio

Condolences may be sent to the family at:  www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat