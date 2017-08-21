Sawyers faces new charge

By Wayne Gates –

Thomas Sawyers is facing a new first degree felony charge as the case involving his alleged conduct continues.

A Brown County Grand Jury indicted him on August 10 for Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity from January 1, 2006 until June 30, 2017.

Brown County Assistant Prosecutor Woody Breyer said that he planned to ask Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler to merge the new charge into the current case against Sawyers.

“The allegations are that he participated in a pattern of corrupt activity by committing two or more connected offenses. Those charges are the Trafficking in Persons and the drug offenses,” said Breyer.