Robert L McAfee

Robert Lawrence McAfee, age 69 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Monday, August 14, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was a mechanic for Holland Motor Express, a member of the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 and a United States Marine Corps Vietnam War veteran. Robert was born April 22, 1948 in Felicity, Ohio the son of the late Cecil O’Dell and Dorothy Elizabeth (Sharp) McAfee. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife – Ada M. McAfee and three sisters – Carol Collins, Linda Ragel and Ruth Ragel.

Mr. McAfee is survived by daughters – Diane Bingham and husband Scott of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Kristina McAfee (Mark Lovell) of Williamsburg, Ohio; two sons – Woodrow McAfee and wife Marcie of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Freddie McAfee of Cincinnati, Ohio; two brothers – Bill McAfee of Amelia, Ohio and Cecil McAfee of Hamersville, Ohio; eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Monday, August 21, 2017 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio with veterans services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180.

