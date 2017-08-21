Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season New response team for overdoses Drugged driving becoming a bigger problem Danny F Dickson Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Four charged in overdose death Underage felonies strain county system Fayetteville looks forward to 2018 celebration Russellville council discusses underground tanks in village Marilyn A Wren Larry E Carter Virginia L McQuitty Practices get underway for fall sports Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title Western Brown to hold Meet the Teams Night and OHSAA parent meeting Aug. 8 Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy James Witt Hundreds of Narcan doses used in 2016 Heavy weekend rain causes flooding and damaged roads Child Focus hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Ricky L Hoffer Ruth E Ward David A Watson Janet L Dotson Vilvie S King Steven C Utter Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate Local kids find success in world of martial arts 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk set for Aug. 5 Teams compete in memory of Randy Fulton Mike W Smith Roger Helton David A Borders Timothy E Argenbright Joseph W Sherrill Frances K Pedigo Cecil N Graham Sawyers charged in sex for heroin plot Group demands changes at ELSD Blanche Malblanc Pauline L Kirk Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley ODNR reminds visitors to swim safe this summer Changes in high school track and field/cross country rules include school issued and approved uniforms Betty L Philpott Judy B Williams Billie J Russell Remembering Ravye 25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp Eugene L Baumann Kids enjoy a ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event in Mt. Orab New police chief takes over in Fayetteville BC Chamber moving forward on 2017 SummerFest Two killed in wrong way crash in Mt. Orab Jack Hamilton Charles L Glover Maxine M Stires Western Brown youth basketball camps a success Leto to represent Team USA in Australia Broncos hard at work in preparation for fall season Eastern approves bowling team Phyllis Ruth Lois A Manley Eddie L Carr Thomas L Carnahan
Obituaries

Robert L McAfee

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

Robert Lawrence McAfee, age 69 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Monday, August 14, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio.  He was a mechanic for Holland Motor Express, a member of the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 and a United States Marine Corps Vietnam War veteran. Robert was born April 22, 1948 in Felicity, Ohio the son of the late Cecil O’Dell and Dorothy Elizabeth (Sharp) McAfee. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife – Ada M. McAfee and three sisters – Carol Collins, Linda Ragel and Ruth Ragel.

Mr. McAfee is survived by daughters – Diane Bingham and husband Scott of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Kristina McAfee (Mark Lovell) of Williamsburg, Ohio; two sons – Woodrow McAfee and wife Marcie of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Freddie McAfee of Cincinnati, Ohio; two brothers – Bill McAfee of Amelia, Ohio and Cecil McAfee of Hamersville, Ohio; eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Monday, August 21, 2017 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio with veterans services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

