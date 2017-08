Paul V. Tolle 95 of Buford Oh died august 17,2017 at the Brown County Veterans Home in Georgetown.

He is survived by one brother Phillip Tolle , several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday August 22,2017 at the Beam-Fender Funeral Home in Sardinia, visitation from 10:00AM until time of service at the funeral home. burial in Buford Cemetery, Buford Oh.

Beam-Fender Funeral home serving the Family.