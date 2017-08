Staff Report –

83-year-old John R. Crum appeared frail and unkempt as he entered the Brown County Municipal Court on August 11 where his bond was set at $2 million, cash or surety.

Crum, a long-time Adams County business owner has been charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of murder in the death of his former girlfriend, Marsha Thigpen, 62, of Ripley.

Both Crum and Thigpen’s children were in court as Judge Joe Worley warned that Crum could be facing the death penalty.