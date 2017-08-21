Betty G Schatzman

Betty Goslin Schatzman, age 87 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, August 7, 2017 at the Bradford Place in Hamilton, Ohio. She was a retired clerical employee. Betty was a member of the Georgetown Presbyterian Church and Fidelis Class, the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 Auxiliary, the former Brown County General Hospital Auxiliary, the FOE # 2293 Auxiliary, the Miami University dance band and played music for the Gaslight Theater Minstrel productions. She was born January 21, 1930 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Bennie Paul and Lelia (Prather) Goslin. She was also preceded in death by one brother – Ralph P. Goslin.

Betty is survived by three daughters – Cristy Hancock and husband Bill of Fairfield, Ohio, Nancy Black and husband Tim of Felicity, Ohio and Peggy Fithen of Georgetown, Ohio; four grandchildren – Heather Nordheim and husband Josh, Billy Hancock, Amy Baldock and husband David and Caitlin Black; four great grandchildren – Emmah and Gabby Baldock, Jett Jones and Jordyn Nordheim and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, August 10, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Ruth Dunn will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown Presbyterian Church, 401 S. Main Street, Georgetown OH 45121, Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com