12th Annual Golf Tournament by Veterans Home Aug. 26

By Martha B. Jacob –

The fast approaching Ohio Veterans Home Volunteer Committee 12th Annual Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, August 26 at the White Oak Golf Course in Sardinia.

Sherry Bingamon is the secretary/treasurer of the Ohio Veterans Home Volunteer Committee, and she anticipates a big tournament this year.

“This golf tournament is our only big fundraiser we hold each year,” Bingamon said. “This is our 12th year for sponsoring this event and each year, every penny earned goes directly to our veterans living at the home. We use this money to enhance their lives throughout the year.