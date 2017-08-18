Herbert D Smith

Herbert Dean Smith age 93 of Hillsboro passed away early Wednesday morning August 16, 2017 at the Highland District Hospital. He was born December 18, 1923 in Fayette County, Ohio the son of the late Albert and Ruth (Thompkins) Smith. Mr. Smith worked as the manager of the Kaufman’s Clothing Store for over 20 years, sold Tupperware with his wife, Agnes, for over 25 years and he sold life insurance for Modern Woodmen for over 30 years. He attended the Cornerstone Assembly of God in Hillsboro. He proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. Mr. Smith is survived by two sons, Robert (Julie) Smith of Hillsboro and Roger (Melissa) Smith of Hillsboro; two grandchildren, Rob (Katie) Smith of Hillsboro and Joel (Katie) Smith of Hillsboro; four great grandchildren, Jacob, Jennifer, Janice and Gillian Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Agnes Louise Smith on September 10, 2015; and two brothers, Harold Smith and Charles Smith. Funeral services will take place at 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2017 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Pastor Mark Smith will officiate. Burial with military honors presented by the Highland County Honor Guard will follow in the Hardin’s Creek Cemetery at Bridges. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 3:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. To leave the family an online condolence, please visitwww.turnerfuneralhomes.cc