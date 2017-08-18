Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season New response team for overdoses Drugged driving becoming a bigger problem Danny F Dickson Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Four charged in overdose death Underage felonies strain county system Fayetteville looks forward to 2018 celebration Russellville council discusses underground tanks in village Marilyn A Wren Larry E Carter Virginia L McQuitty Practices get underway for fall sports Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title Western Brown to hold Meet the Teams Night and OHSAA parent meeting Aug. 8 Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy James Witt Hundreds of Narcan doses used in 2016 Heavy weekend rain causes flooding and damaged roads Child Focus hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Ricky L Hoffer Ruth E Ward David A Watson Janet L Dotson Vilvie S King Steven C Utter Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate Local kids find success in world of martial arts 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk set for Aug. 5 Teams compete in memory of Randy Fulton Mike W Smith Roger Helton David A Borders Timothy E Argenbright Joseph W Sherrill Frances K Pedigo Cecil N Graham Sawyers charged in sex for heroin plot Group demands changes at ELSD Blanche Malblanc Pauline L Kirk Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley ODNR reminds visitors to swim safe this summer Changes in high school track and field/cross country rules include school issued and approved uniforms Betty L Philpott Judy B Williams Billie J Russell Remembering Ravye 25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp Eugene L Baumann Kids enjoy a ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event in Mt. Orab New police chief takes over in Fayetteville BC Chamber moving forward on 2017 SummerFest Two killed in wrong way crash in Mt. Orab Jack Hamilton Charles L Glover Maxine M Stires Western Brown youth basketball camps a success Leto to represent Team USA in Australia Broncos hard at work in preparation for fall season Eastern approves bowling team Phyllis Ruth Lois A Manley Eddie L Carr Thomas L Carnahan Cameron Barkley Walter J McGee
Obituaries

Herbert D Smith

Herbert Dean Smith age 93 of Hillsboro passed away early Wednesday morning August 16, 2017 at the Highland District Hospital.  He was born December 18, 1923 in Fayette County, Ohio the son of the late Albert and Ruth (Thompkins) Smith.  Mr. Smith worked as the manager of the Kaufman’s Clothing Store for over 20 years, sold Tupperware with his wife, Agnes, for over 25 years and he sold life insurance for Modern Woodmen for over 30 years.  He attended the Cornerstone Assembly of God in Hillsboro.  He proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II.  Mr. Smith is survived by two sons, Robert (Julie) Smith of Hillsboro and Roger (Melissa) Smith of Hillsboro; two grandchildren, Rob (Katie) Smith of Hillsboro and Joel (Katie) Smith of Hillsboro; four great grandchildren, Jacob, Jennifer, Janice and Gillian Smith.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Agnes Louise Smith on September 10, 2015; and two brothers, Harold Smith and Charles Smith.  Funeral services will take place at 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2017 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.  Pastor Mark Smith will officiate.  Burial with military honors presented by the Highland County Honor Guard will follow in the Hardin’s Creek Cemetery at Bridges.  Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 3:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.  Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.  To leave the family an online condolence, please visitwww.turnerfuneralhomes.cc

