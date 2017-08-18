Helen R. Little was born November 25, 1934 in Nicholas County, Kentucky to Samuel and Nancy (nee Richie) Henson and passed away August 17, 2017 at the age of 82. Helen is survived by her beloved husband Lowell L. Little, dear son Randall Little, sister Barbara (Robert) Taylor, brother, Harry Henson and preceded in death by her siblings William, Samuel Clayton, Emmet Ray, James, Otis, Bobby and Paul Henson. Helen was a homemaker and resident of Winchester, Ohio. Visitation 10:30 AM Monday, August 21, 2017 until time of funeral service at 12:00 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 315 W. Plane St., Bethel, Ohio 45106. Burial Pt. Isabel Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope – Ohio Valley 215 Hughes Blvd. Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. www.ecnurre.com