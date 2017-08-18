Eugene M Press

Eugene Martin Press, age 87 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He worked in service repair for Sears and an Army Korean War veteran . Eugene was born May 28, 1930 in Fort Worth, Texas the son of the late Claude and Roxie (Alexander) Press. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister – Enneree Lazella.

Mr. Press is survived by his wife – Bernetta (Sutton) Press; one daughter – Genice Parvino and husband Danny of Georgetown, Ohio; one son – Gregory Press and wife Carola of Williamsburg, Ohio; one brother – Jerry Press and wife Darlene of Greenville, Texas; one sister – Susan Steging and husband David of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren – Andrew Parvino and wife India of Hughes Springs, Texas, Brooke Press of Katy, Texas, Nathanael Press of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Gabrielle Edmisten and husband Jacob of Cincinnati, Ohio and Alyssa Parvino of Georgetown, Ohio and three great grandchildren – Calliope, Eleanor and Lavera Parvino.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 4:00 P.M. Sunday, August 20, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation , 615 Elsinore Place #400, Cincinnati OH 45202.