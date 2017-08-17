Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season

Georgetown High School’s junior golf standout, Lance Sininger, is off to an excellent start to the 2017 golf season.

In the G-Men’s first match of the season, Sininger shot a one under par for a score of 35 at Friendly Meadows Golf Course, and shot a two over par with a score of 37 at Hilltop Golf Course against Manchester, marking two first place finishes for the Georgetown golf star.

Sininger shot for a score of 79 in the Clermont Northeastern 18-hole shootout held recently, placing fourth and earning him First Team honors, making it three consecutive years to receive such honors in the CNE shootout.

Sininger also took first place in the G-Men’s second league match of the season at Elks Run, scoring a 35 for an even par on nine holes. His scoring average for nine holes this season is 35.7.

The G-Men were scheduled to face the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays in a non-league match at Buttermilk Falls Golf Course in Georgetown on Aug. 17.