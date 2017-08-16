New response team for overdoses



By Wayne Gates –

Beginning in early September, Brown County will have a new weapon in the battle against opioid addiction.

A quick response team will be going on many emergency medical runs for overdoses.

“It’s a group of people who go out after a person overdoses and is revived by Narcan. The idea behind it is to make one on one contact with the individual or the family so that they know that there are resources available to get them into treatment,” said Executive Director Deanna Vietze of the Brown County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Vietze said that a Brown County Drug Task Force member, a health department nurse and a treatment professional from Talbert House will be part of the team.