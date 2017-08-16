Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Four charged in overdose death Underage felonies strain county system Fayetteville looks forward to 2018 celebration Russellville council discusses underground tanks in village Marilyn A Wren Larry E Carter Virginia L McQuitty Practices get underway for fall sports Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title Western Brown to hold Meet the Teams Night and OHSAA parent meeting Aug. 8 Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy James Witt Hundreds of Narcan doses used in 2016 Heavy weekend rain causes flooding and damaged roads Child Focus hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Ricky L Hoffer Ruth E Ward David A Watson Janet L Dotson Vilvie S King Steven C Utter Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate Local kids find success in world of martial arts 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk set for Aug. 5 Teams compete in memory of Randy Fulton Mike W Smith Roger Helton David A Borders Timothy E Argenbright Joseph W Sherrill Frances K Pedigo Cecil N Graham Sawyers charged in sex for heroin plot Group demands changes at ELSD Blanche Malblanc Pauline L Kirk Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley ODNR reminds visitors to swim safe this summer Changes in high school track and field/cross country rules include school issued and approved uniforms Betty L Philpott Judy B Williams Billie J Russell Remembering Ravye 25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp Eugene L Baumann Kids enjoy a ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event in Mt. Orab New police chief takes over in Fayetteville BC Chamber moving forward on 2017 SummerFest Two killed in wrong way crash in Mt. Orab Jack Hamilton Charles L Glover Maxine M Stires Western Brown youth basketball camps a success Leto to represent Team USA in Australia Broncos hard at work in preparation for fall season Eastern approves bowling team Phyllis Ruth Lois A Manley Eddie L Carr Thomas L Carnahan Cameron Barkley Walter J McGee Gary J Graham George D Johnson Walter F Crawford Jr Charles E Meranda Jr Corbin testifies before Ohio Senate Five arrested in Hamersville drug bust Neil Diamond tribute band coming Hyde finds home at Midway Youngsters work to improve on hoop skills at Eastern basketball camps Sizer named All-District Honorable Mention Western Brown’s Barnes earns All-State, All-District honors
Michael Ray Stewart, Sr., age 64 of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at his residence. Mr. Stewart was a graduate of Hughes High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. He retired from McDonalds and CEC Entertainment. He was an incredible art talent, billiards player and gardener. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gambling, Cincinnati style chili and (of course) the Bengals. He was born July 13, 1953 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late William and Esther (Cooper) Stewart. He was also preceded in death by one son – Michael Ray Stewart, Jr. and one brother-in-law – William Taft.
Michael is survived by his wife of thirty-three years – Trish (Taft) Stewart; five children – Teresa Stewart of Georgetown, Ohio, Melissa Meyer of Stephens City, Virginia, Jennifer Strunk of Williamsburg, Ohio, Megan Peck of Georgetown, Ohio and Bryan Stewart of Georgetown, Ohio; ten grandchildren; one great grandchild; five brothers – Mark Stewart of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Frank Stewart of Harrison, Ohio, Mitchell Stewart of Rochester, New York, Dennis Stewart of Dallas, Texas and William Stewart of Harrison, Ohio and two sisters – Brenda Lager of Harrison, Ohio and Loretta Blackburn of Okeana, Ohio and his dogs – Snoopy and Bear. We can only assume that this small town Superman fell to his kryptonite as it were. His family knew him only as a kind and wonderful father and husband, a lover of GTO’s, a jokester until the end, and a loving family man. Mike was known for his long entertaining stories which he loved to repeat often. He will be sorely missed and remembered by all those he leaves behind.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life Service will be from 10:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 19, 2017 at the Williamsburg American Legion Post #288, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family
