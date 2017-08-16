Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Four charged in overdose death Underage felonies strain county system Fayetteville looks forward to 2018 celebration Russellville council discusses underground tanks in village Marilyn A Wren Larry E Carter Virginia L McQuitty Practices get underway for fall sports Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title Western Brown to hold Meet the Teams Night and OHSAA parent meeting Aug. 8 Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy James Witt Hundreds of Narcan doses used in 2016 Heavy weekend rain causes flooding and damaged roads Child Focus hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Ricky L Hoffer Ruth E Ward David A Watson Janet L Dotson Vilvie S King Steven C Utter Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate Local kids find success in world of martial arts 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk set for Aug. 5 Teams compete in memory of Randy Fulton Mike W Smith Roger Helton David A Borders Timothy E Argenbright Joseph W Sherrill Frances K Pedigo Cecil N Graham Sawyers charged in sex for heroin plot Group demands changes at ELSD Blanche Malblanc Pauline L Kirk Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley ODNR reminds visitors to swim safe this summer Changes in high school track and field/cross country rules include school issued and approved uniforms Betty L Philpott Judy B Williams Billie J Russell Remembering Ravye 25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp Eugene L Baumann Kids enjoy a ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event in Mt. Orab New police chief takes over in Fayetteville BC Chamber moving forward on 2017 SummerFest Two killed in wrong way crash in Mt. Orab Jack Hamilton Charles L Glover Maxine M Stires Western Brown youth basketball camps a success Leto to represent Team USA in Australia Broncos hard at work in preparation for fall season Eastern approves bowling team Phyllis Ruth Lois A Manley Eddie L Carr Thomas L Carnahan Cameron Barkley Walter J McGee Gary J Graham George D Johnson Walter F Crawford Jr Charles E Meranda Jr Corbin testifies before Ohio Senate Five arrested in Hamersville drug bust Neil Diamond tribute band coming Hyde finds home at Midway Youngsters work to improve on hoop skills at Eastern basketball camps Sizer named All-District Honorable Mention
Eva Joyce Smith, age 86 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at her residence.  She was a homemaker.  Mrs. Smith was born April 17, 1931 in Petersburg, Kentucky the daughter of the late Ocil Raymond and Lula Fay (Meadows) Meyer.  She was also preceded in death by two sons – David and Darrol Smith; three sisters – Janice Blythe, Kathy Meyer and Pam Hampton; one brother – Kendall Meyer.

Mrs. Smith is survived by six children – Nancy Sealey (Bill) of Huntington, West Virginia, Sandra Eisenhard (Lee) Mont Alto, Pennsylvania, Sharoll Guther (Wayne) of Winchester, California, Evelyn Massie (Steve) of Georgetown, Ohio, Jennifer Akers of Huntington, West Virginia and Mark Smith (Connie) of Georgetown, Ohio; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren; eight brothers and sisters – Marlene Adamson of Fairborne, Ohio, Shirley Tulley of Manchester, Ohio, Dale Meyer of Manchester, Ohio, Carol Moore of Maysville, Kentucky, Roger Meyer of Manchester, Ohio, Larry Meyer of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jerry Meyer of Manchester, Ohio and Ralph Meyer of Russellville, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, August 18, 2017 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio.  Rev. Clark Castle will officiate.  Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Friday.  Interment will follow the funeral service in Hickory Ridge Cemetery.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to:  The American Heart Association at www.heart.org
Condolences may be sent to the family at:  www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

