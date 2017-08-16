Eva J Smith

Eva Joyce Smith, age 86 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Smith was born April 17, 1931 in Petersburg, Kentucky the daughter of the late Ocil Raymond and Lula Fay (Meadows) Meyer. She was also preceded in death by two sons – David and Darrol Smith; three sisters – Janice Blythe, Kathy Meyer and Pam Hampton; one brother – Kendall Meyer.

Mrs. Smith is survived by six children – Nancy Sealey (Bill) of Huntington, West Virginia, Sandra Eisenhard (Lee) Mont Alto, Pennsylvania, Sharoll Guther (Wayne) of Winchester, California, Evelyn Massie (Steve) of Georgetown, Ohio, Jennifer Akers of Huntington, West Virginia and Mark Smith (Connie) of Georgetown, Ohio; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren; eight brothers and sisters – Marlene Adamson of Fairborne, Ohio, Shirley Tulley of Manchester, Ohio, Dale Meyer of Manchester, Ohio, Carol Moore of Maysville, Kentucky, Roger Meyer of Manchester, Ohio, Larry Meyer of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jerry Meyer of Manchester, Ohio and Ralph Meyer of Russellville, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, August 18, 2017 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Friday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Hickory Ridge Cemetery.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The American Heart Association at www.heart.org

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com