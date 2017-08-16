Drugged driving becoming a bigger problem



By Wayne Gates –

Driving a vehicle while impaired is a felony offense in Ohio.

“OVI” (Operating Vehicle Impaired) is law enforcement shorthand for the official charge of “Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them.”

A couple of decades ago, that impairment was assumed to be alcohol. Today, it is much more likely to be an illegal drug.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2015 the number of victims in fatal crashes that had drugs in their system at the time of death (43%) exceeded those with alcohol in their system (37%).