William A Coyne Jr

William "Bill" Anthony Coyne Jr., 76, passed away Thursday August 10, 2017 at Anderson Mercy Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born March 28, 1941 in Lexington, KY, son of the late William A Coyne Sr. and Thelma (Watson) Coyne.

Bill retired from the United States Postal Service as a rural mail carrier after 20 years of service.

He was a member of the Mowrystown Church of Christ; the Mowrystown Lion’s Club and was a life long U.K. basketball fan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years,, Barbara (Jones) Coyne, four children, Timothy (Christina) Coyne, Benjamin (Nichole) Coyne, Kathleen (Maxwell) Greenwood, and Mark Coyne. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, Aaron Hurraw, Rachel Coyne, Jacob Coyne, Addison Coyne, Lyla Coyne, Mason Greenwood, Milo Greenwood, Liam Greenwood, and several cousins and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Coyne.

Services will be held at the Mowrystown Church of Christ, Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 11:00 am with Chris Gobin and Jerry Mueller officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery.

Friends will be received at Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, Ohio Monday, August 14, 2017, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm.