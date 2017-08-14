Michael L Chinn

Michael Leigh Chinn, age 65 of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, August 11, 2017 at the Mt.Orab Medical Center in Mt.Orab, Ohio. He was a United States Vietnam War Army Veteran. Mike was born April 4, 1952 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Kathryn Ann (Warner) Chinn of London, Kentucky and the late Harold Chinn.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by two sisters – Pamela Moore and Jean Ann Chinn.In addition to his mother, Mr.Chinn is survived by one daughter – Staci Broyles of Georgetown, Ohio; one son –Nathan Chinn of Amelia, Ohio; four grandchildren – Austin and Amber Pettit and Xavier and Adalynn Chinn; one great grandchild – Chase Petersen; four brothers– Stephen Chinn and wife Fairzina Agee of London, Kentucky, Robert Chinn of Georgetown, Ohio, David Chinn of North Carolina and Darin Chinn of Cincinnati,Ohio; one sister – Melinda Chinn of Florida and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at2:00 P.M. Wednesday August 16, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown,Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home withveteran services by the Carey-Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown,Ohio.

Following cremation internment will be held at the convenience of the family.