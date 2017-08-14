Marsha B Thigpen

Marsha Bloyer Thigpen, age 62 of Ripley, Ohio died Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at her residence. She was a graduate of The Ohio State University and was self- employed. Marsha was born November 29, 1954 in Ridgewood, New Jersey the daughter of Ruth (Wheeler) Bloyer of Ripley, Ohio and the late Stanley F. Bloyer. Besides her father, she was also preceded in death by one son – Douglas Bloyer and one brother – Stanley Bloyer.