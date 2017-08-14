Charles McRoberts III

Charles (Chuckie) McRoberts III, age 26 of Hamersville, OH, passed away Wednesday August 9, 2017 at the U.C. Medical Center in Cincinnati. He was born August 18, 1990 in Brown County, OH, the son of Deborah (Borden) McRoberts and the late Charles McRoberts Jr.

He is survived by his mother Deborah McRoberts of Hamersville, maternal grandmother; Frances Borden of Georgetown, sister; Heather McRoberts of Hamersville, uncle; Herman Borden Jr of Georgetown, aunt; Maria Borden of Georgetown, cousin; Trace Borden of Georgetown and many other cousins, aunts and uncles.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Friday, August 18, 2017 at 6:00 PM at the Bible Chapel U.C.C. 119 North Ave., Hamersville, OH 45130. Pastor Bill Godby will be officiating. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 5:00 PM on Friday until time of service.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.

