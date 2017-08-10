Woman found dead in Ripley

At approximately 10:29 am on August 9, 2017, The Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unresponsive female found at 5969 Ripley Day Hill Road in Ripley. Upon arrival at that location, the body of Marsha Thigpen, age 62, was located beside a pick-up truck that was registered to her. Members of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Drug and Major Crime Task Force and the Brown County Coroner’s Office responded and processed the scene.

On August 10, 2017, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received forensic information confirming that the cause of death of Marsha Thigpen was a gunshot wound to the head. The wound is consistent with the type of wound caused by a small caliber firearm.