Woman found dead in Ripley

On August 10, 2017, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received forensic information confirming that the cause of death of Marsha Thigpen was a gunshot wound to the head. The wound is consistent with the type of wound caused by a small caliber firearm.
As a result of information gained in the investigation, John R. Crum, age 83 of 1323 Portsmouth Road in Peebles, Ohio, has been charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of murder. Mr. Crum is currently being held at the Brown County Jail. Mr. Crum is reported to have been a previous boyfriend of Marsha Thigpen. John Crum is expected to be arraigned in Brown County Municipal Court on August 11, 2017.
The investigation into this incident is continuing. Anyone with any information can reach the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 378-4435.