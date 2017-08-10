Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage

By Wade Linville –

The official start to a new fall soccer season is just around the corner, and it was the Georgetown G-Men venturing to Fayetteville-Perry High School to take on the home standing Rockets in a preseason scrimmage on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The scrimmage provided both teams with the opportunity to experiment with placing players in different positions, a preseason bout that would end in a 5-3 Rocket win.

The Rockets took an early 1-0 lead in the first half of play, but a goal by Georgetown freshman Blake Tolle tied the game at one apiece with 9:58 remaining in the first half of play.

The first half would end in a 1-1 tie, but the Rockets scored four straight goals in the second half of play to leave the G-Men trailing 5-1.

A goal by Fayetteville senior Colin Connor put the Rockets up 4-1 with 25 minutes to go in the second half, and it was a goal by Fayetteville senior Evan Kirchner with 23:05 to go that lifted the Rockets to a 5-1 advantage.

Georgetown senior Logan Doss heated up late, scoring the final two goals of the second half to cut the Rocket lead to two.

Following the scrimmage, both coaches acknowledged a need for improvement.

“I knew they would be competitive coming in,” Georgetown head soccer coach Cory Cahall said of the Rockets. “Our effort was better in the second half, but we have some work to do. It’s a work in progress. I think it will come. A lot of it is doing the small things right, working on the basics.”

Derrick Connor is back for his second year as the Rockets’ head soccer coach, equipped with a very experienced squad with eight seniors.

“I feel pretty confident. Obviously, we have some things to work on, but overall I think we are better than we were last year,” said Connor. “We just have to get things more organized in back (on defense). I know we can get a lot better.”

Senior members of this year’s Georgetown varsity boys soccer team are Doss, Will Mootz, Luke Gast, and Jonathan Strickland.

Senior members of this year’s Fayetteville-Perry varsity boys soccer team are Colin Connor, Evan Kirchner, Malik Dalton-May, Zak Smyth, Clayton Ramey, Nick Baldwin (goalkeeper), Simon Aubry, and Malachi Shelton.