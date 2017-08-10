Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Four charged in overdose death Underage felonies strain county system Fayetteville looks forward to 2018 celebration Russellville council discusses underground tanks in village Marilyn A Wren Larry E Carter Virginia L McQuitty Practices get underway for fall sports Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title Western Brown to hold Meet the Teams Night and OHSAA parent meeting Aug. 8 Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy James Witt Hundreds of Narcan doses used in 2016 Heavy weekend rain causes flooding and damaged roads Child Focus hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Ricky L Hoffer Ruth E Ward David A Watson Janet L Dotson Vilvie S King Steven C Utter Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate Local kids find success in world of martial arts 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk set for Aug. 5 Teams compete in memory of Randy Fulton Mike W Smith Roger Helton David A Borders Timothy E Argenbright Joseph W Sherrill Frances K Pedigo Cecil N Graham Sawyers charged in sex for heroin plot Group demands changes at ELSD Blanche Malblanc Pauline L Kirk Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley ODNR reminds visitors to swim safe this summer Changes in high school track and field/cross country rules include school issued and approved uniforms Betty L Philpott Judy B Williams Billie J Russell Remembering Ravye 25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp Eugene L Baumann Kids enjoy a ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event in Mt. Orab New police chief takes over in Fayetteville BC Chamber moving forward on 2017 SummerFest Two killed in wrong way crash in Mt. Orab Jack Hamilton Charles L Glover Maxine M Stires Western Brown youth basketball camps a success Leto to represent Team USA in Australia Broncos hard at work in preparation for fall season Eastern approves bowling team Phyllis Ruth Lois A Manley Eddie L Carr Thomas L Carnahan Cameron Barkley Walter J McGee Gary J Graham George D Johnson Walter F Crawford Jr Charles E Meranda Jr Corbin testifies before Ohio Senate Five arrested in Hamersville drug bust Neil Diamond tribute band coming Hyde finds home at Midway Youngsters work to improve on hoop skills at Eastern basketball camps Sizer named All-District Honorable Mention Western Brown’s Barnes earns All-State, All-District honors Local players compete in SWOFCA Ron Woyan East/West All-Star Game 6th annual Ravye Williams Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament set for June 24 Clarence E Teal Rosie B Poe Monard C Boots James P Conrad James T Dinser
Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage

Fayetteville-Perry senior Colin Connor drives in for a goal during the Aug. 9 scrimmage against Georgetown.

By Wade Linville – 

The official start to a new fall soccer season is just around the corner, and it was the Georgetown G-Men venturing to Fayetteville-Perry High School to take on the home standing Rockets in a preseason scrimmage on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
The scrimmage provided both teams with the opportunity to experiment with placing players in different positions, a preseason bout that would end in a 5-3 Rocket win.
The Rockets took an early 1-0 lead in the first half of play, but a goal by Georgetown freshman Blake Tolle tied the game at one apiece with 9:58 remaining in the first half of play.
The first half would end in a 1-1 tie, but the Rockets scored four straight goals in the second half of play to leave the G-Men trailing 5-1.
A goal by Fayetteville senior Colin Connor put the Rockets up 4-1 with 25 minutes to go in the second half, and it was a goal by Fayetteville senior Evan Kirchner with 23:05 to go that lifted the Rockets to a 5-1 advantage.
Georgetown senior Logan Doss heated up late, scoring the final two goals of the second half to cut the Rocket lead to two.
Following the scrimmage, both coaches acknowledged a need for improvement.
“I knew they would be competitive coming in,” Georgetown head soccer coach Cory Cahall said of the Rockets. “Our effort was better in the second half, but we have some work to do. It’s a work in progress. I think it will come. A lot of it is doing the small things right, working on the basics.”
Derrick Connor is back for his second year as the Rockets’ head soccer coach, equipped with a very experienced squad with eight seniors.
“I feel pretty confident. Obviously, we have some things to work on, but overall I think we are better than we were last year,” said Connor. “We just have to get things more organized in back (on defense). I know we can get a lot better.”
Senior members of this year’s Georgetown varsity boys soccer team are Doss, Will Mootz, Luke Gast, and Jonathan Strickland.
Senior members of this year’s Fayetteville-Perry varsity boys soccer team are Colin Connor, Evan Kirchner, Malik Dalton-May, Zak Smyth, Clayton Ramey, Nick Baldwin (goalkeeper), Simon Aubry, and Malachi Shelton.

