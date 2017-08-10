13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd



By Wade Linville –

The Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk has stood as one of the most successful benefit races of the summer season in Brown County, and this year’s 13th annual Bronco 5K held at Western Brown High School on Saturday, Aug. 5 once again drew an impressive number of participants.

Approximately 170 runners and walkers tackled the 5K course to finish this year’s race, an event that benefits the Western Brown Cross Country Teams.

The first to cross the finish line to win the 13th annual Bronco 5K was 2009 Western Brown High School graduate and Berea College graduate, Darryll Patrick with a finish time of 16:14.

Finishing second overall was a member of the Batavia High School cross country team, Ridge Cook, with a time of 17:28, and finishing in third place was a member of the Western Brown High School’s Chase Easterling with a time of 17:39.

Taking first place in the female runners’ division was Western Brown junior Sophia Leto with a finish time of 21:00.

Finishing second of the female runners was Lindsay Duncanson with a time of 21:35, and placing third of the female runners was Carson Jones with a finish time of 21:44.

Placing first of the male walkers was Samuel Hilderbrand, while Nancy Zadek placed first of the female walkers.

Awards were not only handed out to the overall top runners and walkers, but also to the top 50-percent in each age division.

Hadley Jones, of Mt. Orab, finished first in the female 1-12 age division with a time of 25:21.

Finishing first in the male 1-12 age division was Cale Varney, of Georgetown, with a time of 22:05.

In the 13-15 female division, Allison McHenry, of Georgetown, finished first with a time of 22:28.

In the male 13-15 age division, it was Cy Young, of Winchester, finishing first with a time of 18:19.

In the female 16-18 age division, Alanis Daugherty, of Hamersville, finished in first place with a time of 24:20.

It was Nathan Derose, of Batavia, finishing first in the male 16-18 division with a time of 18:30.

Western Brown graduate Hayley Clark took first place in the female 19-24 age division with a finish time of 21:59.

Finishing first in the male 25-29 division was Nathan Greer, of Williamsburg, with a time of 25:42.

In the female 25-29 age division, it was Samantha Rhodes, of Mt. Orab, finishing in first place as a walker with a time of 42:43.

Jessica Pahr took first in the female 30-34 age division with a finish time of 24:26, while winning the male 30-34 division was Andrew McFarland with a finish time of 17:51.

Amanda Hensley placed first in the 35-39 female division with a time of 22:26, and winning the male 35-39 division was Jeff Herrmann with a time of 22:48.

In the female 40-44 division, Kelly Boerger took first place with a time of 22:32, and it was Nathan Hauke winning the male 40-44 division with a finish time of 17:55.

Michelle Durand, of Cincinnati, won the female 45-49 age division with a finish time of 25:56, and winning the male 45-49 age group was Mike Leto with a time of 21:36.

Wanda Jones placed first in the female 50-54 age group with a time of 31:11.

In the 55-59 female division, Holly Cahall, of Mt. Orab, finishing first with a time of 32:50.

Cathy Hamann won the 60-64 female division with a finish time of 28:56, and it was Don Paul Kirk winning the male 60-64 age division with a finish time of 22:44.

CG Uebel, of Mt. Orab, won the 65+ age division as a walker with a finish time of 45:27.