Marilyn A Wren

Marilyn Ann Wren, age 83 of Cincinnati, Ohio died Thursday, August 3, 2017 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. Marilyn was born in 1933 in New York City, New York the daughter of the late William and Catherine (Durkin) Baudy. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters – Sarah and Catherine.

Mrs. Wren is survived by two daughters; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren and one niece.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will officiate. There will be no visitation. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206.