Larry E. Carter of Russellville, OH (formerly of Bethel, OH) passed away at August 2, 2017 at the age of 66. He was born September 9, 1950. Larry is survived by his loving wife Priscilla Carter; two children Kimberly (Eddie) Partin of Mt. Orab, OH; and Bryan (Rachel) Carter of Evans, GA. He was an adoring grandfather to seven grandchildren; Kaila, Hannah, Brandon, Bryan, Jadyn, Brooklyn, and Gradyn. Larry was a beloved brother to four siblings; Ken Carter of Aleandria, KY; Jeff Carter of Perrysville, OH; Rhonda Caskey of Ketchikan, AK; and Dennis Carter of Falmouth, KY. Larry severed in the Army during the Vietnam conflict. He worked for Kibler Lumber for over 17 years, he also drove a Semi for F.F.T., he was also a member of the Mt. Orab Bible Baptist Church. He will be forever remembered by all who loved him. Services will be held at the Mt. Orab Bible Baptist Church located at 990 W. Main St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154 on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 11:00 am, family and friends may visit begining at 10:00 am. Megie Funeral Home will be caring for the Family during this difficult time.