Four charged in overdose death

On February 25 of this year, Andrew Chapman was dying of a heroin overdose.

He was lying on a bed at the Green Crest Motel in Mt. Orab, gasping for breath and coughing up blood.

As he was slowly losing his grip on life, four people were in and out of his room.

Two of them were his friends, Justin Taylor and Amanda Fields. They are the ones that supplied him the heroin. The other two were his stepfather Michael Smith and his mother, Gwen Smith.

None of them called for help until it was too late.

“If someone would have done something to help him, including his own mother and stepfather and friends who were there, he would have survived,” said Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin.