Fayetteville looks forward to 2018 celebration



By Martha B. Jacob –

Members of the Fayetteville Village Council met in regular session July 26 and one of the main topics of conversation was the Patriotic Banners for Veterans. The brackets have now been purchased and more than 85 banners are ready to be hung. At least 30 more have been ordered.

Council also discussed organizing more community events which will pull the community together. Mayor Randy Carson said the recent car show was a huge success and next year’s show should be even bigger.