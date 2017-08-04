Virginia L McQuitty

Virginia Lynn McQuitty, age 68 of Ripley, Ohio, died Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a retired teacher for the Mason County School District in Maysville, Kentucky, a member of the Ripley Church of Christ in Ripley, Ohio and a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Mrs. McQuitty was born September 25, 1948 in Fleming County, Kentucky the daughter of Helen (Curtis) Barnett of Flemingsburg, Kentucky and the late Myron Barnett.

In addition to her mother, Mrs. McQuitty is survived by her husband – Woodrow McQuitty; two sons – Paul Clevenger of Ripley, Ohio and James Clevenger of Grayson, Kentucky; two grandchildren – Tanner and Colton Clevenger; three stepchildren – Mark McQuitty of Cincinnati, Ohio, Lisa Sears of Florida and Woodrow McQuitty, Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio; one sister – Brenda Eldridge of Flemingsburg, Kentucky; two brothers – David Barnett of Flemingsburg, Kentucky and Jimmy Barnett of Missouri.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at the Ripley Church of Christ in Ripley, Ohio. Cahall Funeral Home of Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com