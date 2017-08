The Western Brown Meet The Team Night and OHSAA parent meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at Western Brown High School for all 7-12 fall sports teams from HEMS, MOMS and WBHS.

The featured speaker will be OHSAA Assistant Commissioner Mr. Jerry Snodgrass. You can purchase activity fees, family passes and pay transportation fees that evening, as well.

Adkins Athletic Apparel will be selling spirit wear and will have several specials going on that evening.