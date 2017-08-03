Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title Western Brown to hold Meet the Teams Night and OHSAA parent meeting Aug. 8 Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy James Witt Hundreds of Narcan doses used in 2016 Heavy weekend rain causes flooding and damaged roads Child Focus hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Ricky L Hoffer Ruth E Ward David A Watson Janet L Dotson Vilvie S King Steven C Utter Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate Local kids find success in world of martial arts 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk set for Aug. 5 Teams compete in memory of Randy Fulton Mike W Smith Roger Helton David A Borders Timothy E Argenbright Joseph W Sherrill Frances K Pedigo Cecil N Graham Sawyers charged in sex for heroin plot Group demands changes at ELSD Blanche Malblanc Pauline L Kirk Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley ODNR reminds visitors to swim safe this summer Changes in high school track and field/cross country rules include school issued and approved uniforms Betty L Philpott Judy B Williams Billie J Russell Remembering Ravye 25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp Eugene L Baumann Kids enjoy a ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event in Mt. Orab New police chief takes over in Fayetteville BC Chamber moving forward on 2017 SummerFest Two killed in wrong way crash in Mt. Orab Jack Hamilton Charles L Glover Maxine M Stires Western Brown youth basketball camps a success Leto to represent Team USA in Australia Broncos hard at work in preparation for fall season Eastern approves bowling team Phyllis Ruth Lois A Manley Eddie L Carr Thomas L Carnahan Cameron Barkley Walter J McGee Gary J Graham George D Johnson Walter F Crawford Jr Charles E Meranda Jr Corbin testifies before Ohio Senate Five arrested in Hamersville drug bust Neil Diamond tribute band coming Hyde finds home at Midway Youngsters work to improve on hoop skills at Eastern basketball camps Sizer named All-District Honorable Mention Western Brown’s Barnes earns All-State, All-District honors Local players compete in SWOFCA Ron Woyan East/West All-Star Game 6th annual Ravye Williams Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament set for June 24 Clarence E Teal Rosie B Poe Monard C Boots James P Conrad James T Dinser Scott J Swearingen Eastern’s Farris earns award for top 2-point field percentage in Ohio Georgetown’s Seigla earns All-District honors OHSAA announces 2017 football regions and playoffs format Western Brown volleyball camps a success with over 100 in attendance Rigdon finishes high school running career with 10th place finish at state track and field championship meet Grace E Fite Women return to county jail as funds start to run low Georgetown Council takes action on vacant structures Veterans honored in Mt. Orab John McGee
Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title

Junior goalkeeper Jaki Royal is among the key players on the return for the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays this fall.


Expectations high for RULH boys soccer team coming off last year’s runner-up league finish – 

By Wade Linville – 

Expectations are running high in Ripley as the Blue Jays prepare for their quest to claim this year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division I title, and with a great deal of experience and talent returning from last year’s team that finish second in league play, this year’s Jays have what it takes to accomplish their goal.
Back for his second year as Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School’s varsity boys soccer coach is Kevin Poe.
“I definitely think we have the talent to win it this year,” said Poe.
The Jays begin this soccer season looking to fill some big shoes on both ends of the field after losing some skilled players to graduation, but there are a number of players on this year’s team who are ready to step up and take on leadership roles. There is also a transfer from Mason County High School in Kentucky, junior Ryan Mitchell, who is expected to provide the Jays with big contributions on the offensive end this fall.
“We are definitely missing a couple of key guys from last year, but there are people who are going to step up and fill those spaces,” said Poe.
Although they return a great deal of experience and talent, this year’s Jays are still quite young with only two seasoned seniors on the varsity squad – Dalton England and Josiah Staggs.
Experience in past years has made England and Staggs pretty versatile on the field, able to play various positions. Last year England saw a great deal of time at the forward position while Staggs had a great season as a defender.
In his second year as the Jays’ head coach, Poe feels his players are adapting well to his coaching style.
“They know more of what I’m expecting from them, and I think that will help on a day-to-day basis,” said Poe.
Back in the goal for his junior season with the Jays is standout Jaki Royal. As a sophomore last season, Royal displayed skills well beyond his years as one of the top goalies in the SHAC, so you can expect another outstanding fall season from the Jays’ returning goalkeeper again this fall.
Montrez McGill marks another key returner for the Jays this season, coming off an excellent freshman year. McGill served as a forward on last year’s Ripley team but will be taking on a role as a defender this season.
Returning for his junior season is Tristan Finn, another skilled player who Poe expect big things from on the offensive end this fall.
Also expected to return for their junior season with the Blue Jays are defender/midfielder Joseph Blum and midfielder/forward Corey Germann.
The Jays finished last year with an overall record of 9-3-4, and they will open this season on Aug. 19 with a non-league contest at Reading.
“I think we will be ready for them,” Poe said of the season opener.

