Norville F Hardyman

Norville Forrest Hardyman, age 89 of Ripley, Ohio died Monday, July 31, 2017 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. Mr. Hardyman was a farmer, construction worker and a thirty year operation supervisor for Dayton Power & Light Company. He was the oldest member of the Red Oak Presbyterian Church, an Army Korean War veteran, a member of the Russellville Masonic lodge F&AM #166, past director and lifetime member of the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Association, a charter member of the Ripley Lions Club, the Carey Bavis American Legion Post # 180, the Courts-Fussnecker American Legion Post # 367 and VFW Post #360 in Mishawauka, Indiana. He was born June 19, 1928 in Ripley, Ohio the son of the late Clarence and Alice (Applegate) Hardyman. He was also preceded in death by one infant brother, one infant sister, brothers – Marshall, Arthur, Noble and John Hardyman and sisters – Dorothy (Sherman) Young and Laura (Bob) Sheeley.

Mr. Hardyman is survived by his wife of sixty-two years – Ruby (Claypool) Hardyman whom he married October 11, 1954; three children – Danny Hardyman and wife Patty of Georgetown, Ohio, Mark Hardyman and wife Kathy of Russellville, Ohio and Sharon Shafer and husband Carl, Jr. of Georgetown, Ohio; a very special young man – John Gates and wife Teresa of Ripley, Ohio; six grandchildren – Nathan Hardyman and wife Angie of Georgetown, Ohio, Jason Hardyman and fiancé Nicole of Bethel, Ohio, Carrie Ann Hardyman and special friend Dave Eversole of Sanford, Florida, Allison Garbutt and husband Ron of Georgetown, Ohio, Erick Shafer of Amelia, Ohio and Zachary Hardyman of Georgetown, Ohio; four great grandchildren – Aiden, Alexis, Connor and Carly Hardyman and Elijah Garbutt all of Georgetown, Ohio; two sisters – Della Jones of Troy, Ohio and Wilma Jimison and husband Kenneth of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one brother – Lovell Hardyman and wife Ruth of Georgetown, Ohio and many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 4, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Ron Garbutt will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday with Masonic Services at 7:45 P.M..

Interment will be in the Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio with veterans services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Red Oak Presbyterian Church,

5754 Cemetery Road, Ripley OH 45167; Georgetown Fire and EMS, 301 South Main Street, Georgetown OH 45121 or to the Russellville Fire Department & EMS, Russellville OH 45168.