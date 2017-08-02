Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy James Witt Hundreds of Narcan doses used in 2016 Heavy weekend rain causes flooding and damaged roads Child Focus hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Ricky L Hoffer Ruth E Ward David A Watson Janet L Dotson Vilvie S King Steven C Utter Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate Local kids find success in world of martial arts 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk set for Aug. 5 Teams compete in memory of Randy Fulton Mike W Smith Roger Helton David A Borders Timothy E Argenbright Joseph W Sherrill Frances K Pedigo Cecil N Graham Sawyers charged in sex for heroin plot Group demands changes at ELSD Blanche Malblanc Pauline L Kirk Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley ODNR reminds visitors to swim safe this summer Changes in high school track and field/cross country rules include school issued and approved uniforms Betty L Philpott Judy B Williams Billie J Russell Remembering Ravye 25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp Eugene L Baumann Kids enjoy a ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event in Mt. Orab New police chief takes over in Fayetteville BC Chamber moving forward on 2017 SummerFest Two killed in wrong way crash in Mt. Orab Jack Hamilton Charles L Glover Maxine M Stires Western Brown youth basketball camps a success Leto to represent Team USA in Australia Broncos hard at work in preparation for fall season Eastern approves bowling team Phyllis Ruth Lois A Manley Eddie L Carr Thomas L Carnahan Cameron Barkley Walter J McGee Gary J Graham George D Johnson Walter F Crawford Jr Charles E Meranda Jr Corbin testifies before Ohio Senate Five arrested in Hamersville drug bust Neil Diamond tribute band coming Hyde finds home at Midway Youngsters work to improve on hoop skills at Eastern basketball camps Sizer named All-District Honorable Mention Western Brown’s Barnes earns All-State, All-District honors Local players compete in SWOFCA Ron Woyan East/West All-Star Game 6th annual Ravye Williams Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament set for June 24 Clarence E Teal Rosie B Poe Monard C Boots James P Conrad James T Dinser Scott J Swearingen Eastern’s Farris earns award for top 2-point field percentage in Ohio Georgetown’s Seigla earns All-District honors OHSAA announces 2017 football regions and playoffs format Western Brown volleyball camps a success with over 100 in attendance Rigdon finishes high school running career with 10th place finish at state track and field championship meet Grace E Fite Women return to county jail as funds start to run low Georgetown Council takes action on vacant structures Veterans honored in Mt. Orab John McGee Timmy Burson Patricia A London
Norville Forrest Hardyman, age 89 of Ripley, Ohio died Monday, July 31, 2017 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. Mr. Hardyman was a farmer, construction worker and a thirty year  operation supervisor for Dayton Power & Light Company. He was the oldest  member of the Red Oak Presbyterian Church, an Army Korean War veteran, a member of the Russellville Masonic lodge F&AM #166, past director and lifetime member of the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Association, a charter member of the Ripley Lions Club,  the Carey Bavis American Legion Post # 180,  the Courts-Fussnecker American Legion Post # 367 and VFW Post #360 in Mishawauka, Indiana. He was born June 19, 1928 in Ripley, Ohio the son of the late Clarence and Alice (Applegate) Hardyman. He was also preceded in death by one infant brother, one infant sister, brothers – Marshall, Arthur, Noble and John Hardyman and sisters – Dorothy (Sherman) Young and Laura (Bob) Sheeley.
Mr. Hardyman is survived by his wife of sixty-two years – Ruby (Claypool) Hardyman whom he married October 11, 1954; three children – Danny Hardyman and wife Patty of Georgetown, Ohio, Mark Hardyman and wife Kathy of Russellville, Ohio and Sharon Shafer and husband Carl, Jr. of Georgetown, Ohio; a very special young man – John Gates and wife Teresa of Ripley, Ohio; six grandchildren – Nathan Hardyman and wife Angie of Georgetown, Ohio, Jason Hardyman and fiancé Nicole of Bethel, Ohio, Carrie Ann Hardyman and special friend Dave Eversole of Sanford, Florida, Allison Garbutt and husband Ron of Georgetown, Ohio, Erick Shafer of Amelia, Ohio and Zachary Hardyman of Georgetown, Ohio; four great grandchildren – Aiden, Alexis, Connor and Carly Hardyman and Elijah Garbutt all of Georgetown, Ohio; two sisters – Della Jones of Troy, Ohio and Wilma Jimison and husband Kenneth of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one brother – Lovell Hardyman and wife Ruth of Georgetown, Ohio and many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 4, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Ron Garbutt will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday with Masonic Services at 7:45 P.M..
 Interment will be in the Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio with veterans services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Red Oak Presbyterian Church,
5754 Cemetery Road, Ripley OH 45167; Georgetown Fire and EMS, 301 South Main Street, Georgetown OH 45121 or to the Russellville Fire Department & EMS, Russellville OH 45168.
