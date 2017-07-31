James Witt Hundreds of Narcan doses used in 2016 Heavy weekend rain causes flooding and damaged roads Child Focus hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Ricky L Hoffer Ruth E Ward David A Watson Janet L Dotson Vilvie S King Steven C Utter Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate Local kids find success in world of martial arts 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk set for Aug. 5 Teams compete in memory of Randy Fulton Mike W Smith Roger Helton David A Borders Timothy E Argenbright Joseph W Sherrill Frances K Pedigo Cecil N Graham Sawyers charged in sex for heroin plot Group demands changes at ELSD Blanche Malblanc Pauline L Kirk Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley ODNR reminds visitors to swim safe this summer Changes in high school track and field/cross country rules include school issued and approved uniforms Betty L Philpott Judy B Williams Billie J Russell Remembering Ravye 25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp Eugene L Baumann Kids enjoy a ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event in Mt. Orab New police chief takes over in Fayetteville BC Chamber moving forward on 2017 SummerFest Two killed in wrong way crash in Mt. Orab Jack Hamilton Charles L Glover Maxine M Stires Western Brown youth basketball camps a success Leto to represent Team USA in Australia Broncos hard at work in preparation for fall season Eastern approves bowling team Phyllis Ruth Lois A Manley Eddie L Carr Thomas L Carnahan Cameron Barkley Walter J McGee Gary J Graham George D Johnson Walter F Crawford Jr Charles E Meranda Jr Corbin testifies before Ohio Senate Five arrested in Hamersville drug bust Neil Diamond tribute band coming Hyde finds home at Midway Youngsters work to improve on hoop skills at Eastern basketball camps Sizer named All-District Honorable Mention Western Brown’s Barnes earns All-State, All-District honors Local players compete in SWOFCA Ron Woyan East/West All-Star Game 6th annual Ravye Williams Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament set for June 24 Clarence E Teal Rosie B Poe Monard C Boots James P Conrad James T Dinser Scott J Swearingen Eastern’s Farris earns award for top 2-point field percentage in Ohio Georgetown’s Seigla earns All-District honors OHSAA announces 2017 football regions and playoffs format Western Brown volleyball camps a success with over 100 in attendance Rigdon finishes high school running career with 10th place finish at state track and field championship meet Grace E Fite Women return to county jail as funds start to run low Georgetown Council takes action on vacant structures Veterans honored in Mt. Orab John McGee Timmy Burson Patricia A London Mary J Hall Kenneth R Behymer
Obituaries

James Witt

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
James Witt, age 87 of Hamersville, Ohio died Friday, July 28, 2017 at his residence. He was a retired valve tester for the William Powell Company for 43 years. Jim was baptized in 1961 and became an ordained Minister in 1974. He loved to preach the gospel and was highly respected minister by all the clergy in the area. Jim was born November 28, 1929 in Keavy, Kentucky the son of the late Thomas Patton “T.P.” and Matilda (Evans) Witt. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 47 years – Margaret (Lockaby) Witt; together they had four children, twelve brothers and sisters including his twin sister, one son – Denny Witt, one son-in-law – Elbert “Junior” Burton and four great grandchildren.
Mr. Witt is survived by his wife of 20 years – Gladys (Ritchie) Radovich Witt; three children – Linda Burton of Georgetown, Ohio, Donna Ninichuck and husband Steve of Hamersville, Ohio and Roger Witt and wife Shirrell of Loveland, Ohio; five step-children – Ava Thoene and husband Herb of Westchester, Ohio, Rita Lothridge of Hamersville, Ohio, Rudy Radovich, Jr. of Madison, Indiana, Mike Radovich and wife Sherry of Jacksonburg, Ohio and Cathy Hopper and husband Loren of Vevay, Indiana; fourteen grandchildren – James Burton and wife Bonnie of Cincinnati, Ohio, Tammy Lang and husband Richard of  Georgetown, Ohio, Daniel Burton and wife Ambrosia of Bethel, Ohio, Dawn Sharp and husband George of Winchester, Ohio, Steve Ninichuck and wife Melody of Independence, Kentucky, Tara Ninichuck of Hamersville, Ohio, Hobert and Delbert Witt both of Loveland, Ohio, Ashley Fitzer of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Christina Sparks and husband John of Middletown, Ohio, Loren Hopper, Jr. of Vevay, Indiana, Brandon Radovich of Jacksonburg, Ohio, Scott Lothridge of Hamilton, Ohio and Rudy Radovich of North Dakota; eighteen great grandchildren and one sister – Ann Norman of Hamilton, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. James Burton will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Monday, July 31, 2017 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat