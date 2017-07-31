James Witt, age 87 of Hamersville, Ohio died Friday, July 28, 2017 at his residence. He was a retired valve tester for the William Powell Company for 43 years. Jim was baptized in 1961 and became an ordained Minister in 1974. He loved to preach the gospel and was highly respected minister by all the clergy in the area. Jim was born November 28, 1929 in Keavy, Kentucky the son of the late Thomas Patton “T.P.” and Matilda (Evans) Witt. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 47 years – Margaret (Lockaby) Witt; together they had four children, twelve brothers and sisters including his twin sister, one son – Denny Witt, one son-in-law – Elbert “Junior” Burton and four great grandchildren. James Witt, age 87 of Hamersville, Ohio died Friday, July 28, 2017 at his residence. He was a retired valve tester for the William Powell Company for 43 years. Jim was baptized in 1961 and became an ordained Minister in 1974. He loved to preach the gospel and was highly respected minister by all the clergy in the area. Jim was born November 28, 1929 in Keavy, Kentucky the son of the late Thomas Patton “T.P.” and Matilda (Evans) Witt. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 47 years – Margaret (Lockaby) Witt; together they had four children, twelve brothers and sisters including his twin sister, one son – Denny Witt, one son-in-law – Elbert “Junior” Burton and four great grandchildren.

Mr. Witt is survived by his wife of 20 years – Gladys (Ritchie) Radovich Witt; three children – Linda Burton of Georgetown, Ohio, Donna Ninichuck and husband Steve of Hamersville, Ohio and Roger Witt and wife Shirrell of Loveland, Ohio; five step-children – Ava Thoene and husband Herb of Westchester, Ohio, Rita Lothridge of Hamersville, Ohio, Rudy Radovich, Jr. of Madison, Indiana, Mike Radovich and wife Sherry of Jacksonburg, Ohio and Cathy Hopper and husband Loren of Vevay, Indiana; fourteen grandchildren – James Burton and wife Bonnie of Cincinnati, Ohio, Tammy Lang and husband Richard of Georgetown, Ohio, Daniel Burton and wife Ambrosia of Bethel, Ohio, Dawn Sharp and husband George of Winchester, Ohio, Steve Ninichuck and wife Melody of Independence, Kentucky, Tara Ninichuck of Hamersville, Ohio, Hobert and Delbert Witt both of Loveland, Ohio, Ashley Fitzer of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Christina Sparks and husband John of Middletown, Ohio, Loren Hopper, Jr. of Vevay, Indiana, Brandon Radovich of Jacksonburg, Ohio, Scott Lothridge of Hamilton, Ohio and Rudy Radovich of North Dakota; eighteen great grandchildren and one sister – Ann Norman of Hamilton, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. James Burton will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Monday, July 31, 2017 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.