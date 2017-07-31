Carol J Tracy

Carol Jean (Hanselman) Tracy age 68 of Sardinia, OH passed away Sunday July 30, 2017 at the Laurels of Hillsboro. She was born Feb 21, 1949 in Ash Ridge, OH the daughter of Ruth (Morris) Hanselman and the late Lloyd Hanselman. She was an avid Elvis fan and loved all animals. Carol Jean (Hanselman) Tracy age 68 of Sardinia, OH passed away Sunday July 30, 2017 at the Laurels of Hillsboro. She was born Feb 21, 1949 in Ash Ridge, OH the daughter of Ruth (Morris) Hanselman and the late Lloyd Hanselman. She was an avid Elvis fan and loved all animals.

Besides her father, she was also preceded in death by her husband Ralph Tracy.

Carol is survived by her mother; Ruth “Doodle” Hanselman, 1 brother; Harold “Butch” Hanselman both of Russellville, 1 niece; Marilynn (Hanselman) Boone and husband David of Batavia, 1 nephew; Doug Hanselman of Ripley, and longtime friend Linda (Hanselman) Shrock of Russellville.

Following cremation, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to your local animal shelter.

