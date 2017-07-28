Hundreds of Narcan doses used in 2016

By Wayne Gates –

In 2016, thirteen people in Brown County died of a drug overdose. Without Narcan, that death toll would likely be over 100.

The numbers are on track to be even higher in 2017, with nine people already dead of drug overdoses in Brown County through the first six months of the year.

Nursing Director Gina Spiller with the Brown County Health Department administers a state grant that pays for Narcan for local public service agencies.

She recently compiled statistics for The News Democrat, as did Fire Chief Lisa Reeves from the Mt. Orab Fire Department.

The numbers are sobering.

Between the two agencies, 320 doses of Narcan were administered in 2016. The health department data shows that 103 individuals were treated with 185 doses. Mt. Orab used 135 doses on 118 calls.