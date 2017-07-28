Heavy weekend rain causes flooding and damaged roads

Up to seven inches of rain fell in the southern half of Brown County over the weekend, leading to flooding and road damage.

Brown County Emergency Management Director Barb Davis said that Huntington Township sustained at least $200,000 worth of damage to local roads.

Davis said that a bridge at Stringtown and Flaugher Hill roads would also need an inspection and probable repair.

Ohio Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Kathleen Fuller said that Highway 52 was closed for about an hour between Ripley and Aberdeen on Saturday night July 22 because of debris on the roadway.