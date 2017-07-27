Mary F McElroy

Mary Frances McElroy, age 71 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, July 24, 2017 at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a secretary for John Ruthven Studio, the Brown County Commissioners office and the Brown County Building department. Mary was born September 13, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Herlie and Helen (Connolly) Ashcraft. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Tom “Jake” McElroy and three brothers – Mike, Herlie and Dwight Ashcraft.

She is survived by two daughters – Adrienne McElroy and fiancé Robert Rader of Morrow, Ohio and Jennifer Ralston and husband Mike of Georgetown, Ohio; one son – Steve McElroy and wife Sue of Dublin, Ohio; ten grandchildren – Cody, Cory and Bailey Jodrey, Ryleigh Rader, Amanda Bowman and husband Tyler, Tommy and Tyler McElroy and Chase, Carson and Grace Ralston; two great grandchildren – Braylon and Kaden Bowman and three sisters-in-law – Kay and Kathy Ashcraft – both of California and Barb Ashcraft of Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, July 30, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 4370 Glendale – Milford Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242 or www.LLS.org